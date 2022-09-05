Swipe (SXP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $59.81 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Swipe has a total market cap of $244.40 million and approximately $59.81 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00003251 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,770.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004485 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005170 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00134803 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00036734 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022255 BTC.
About Swipe
Swipe (CRYPTO:SXP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 285,368,789 coins and its circulating supply is 194,568,789 coins. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Swipe
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
