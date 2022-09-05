Swirge Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (SWG)

Swirge (SWG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last week, Swirge has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Swirge coin can currently be bought for $0.0696 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swirge has a total market cap of $834,027.07 and $60,089.00 worth of Swirge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002520 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001713 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00829574 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015316 BTC.
Swirge Coin Profile
Swirge’s total supply is 79,709,911 coins and its circulating supply is 11,980,559 coins. Swirge’s official Twitter account is @swirgenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swirge’s official website is swirgepay.com.
Swirge Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Swirge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swirge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.