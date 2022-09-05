Swop Price Tops $0.83 on Top Exchanges (SWOP)

Swop (SWOP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Swop coin can currently be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00004191 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Swop has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Swop has a market cap of $2.07 million and $25,878.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002497 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001684 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00837174 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015910 BTC.
Swop Profile
Swop’s total supply is 2,583,533 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,008 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi.
Swop Coin Trading
