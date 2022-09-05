Sylo Reaches Market Cap of $9.07 Million (SYLO)

Sylo (SYLO) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Sylo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sylo has a total market cap of $9.07 million and $449,212.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sylo has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000787 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sylo Profile

Sylo (CRYPTO:SYLO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io. Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io. The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sylo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

