Synapse Network (SNP) Price Tops $0.0195 on Exchanges

Synapse Network (SNP) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 5th. Synapse Network has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $10,876.00 worth of Synapse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synapse Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Synapse Network has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002483 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00837106 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015468 BTC.
Synapse Network Coin Profile
Synapse Network’s total supply is 199,275,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,947,883 coins. Synapse Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Synapse Network Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Synapse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synapse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.