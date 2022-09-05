SYNC Network (SYNC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $914.00

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $914.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00238809 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005149 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00008201 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005024 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.97 or 0.00419464 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 155,632,753 coins and its circulating supply is 116,224,170 coins. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4.

SYNC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

