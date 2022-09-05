Synthetify Trading Down 4% Over Last 7 Days (SNY)

Synthetify (SNY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Synthetify coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Synthetify has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Synthetify has a market capitalization of $814,324.26 and $94,070.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00030571 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00042195 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00083286 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Synthetify Coin Profile

Synthetify is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify.

Synthetify Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on Solana, Synthetify is a Decentralized synthetic assets exchange.Synthetify platform leverages Solana blockchain infrastructure to enable ultimate trading experience with sub-second settlement time.Pyth network provides constant flow of price updates aggregated from the most trusted parties.You can use Synthetify platform on any device. Synthetify does not hold your assets. You always retain full ownership of your account and all your synthetic assets.Telegram | Discord | Github Whitepaper”

According to CryptoCompare, "Built on Solana, Synthetify is a Decentralized synthetic assets exchange.Synthetify platform leverages Solana blockchain infrastructure to enable ultimate trading experience with sub-second settlement time.Pyth network provides constant flow of price updates aggregated from the most trusted parties.You can use Synthetify platform on any device. Synthetify does not hold your assets. You always retain full ownership of your account and all your synthetic assets.Telegram | Discord | Github Whitepaper"

