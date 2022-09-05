Synthetix Trading Down 15.8% This Week (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for about $2.96 or 0.00014979 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetix has a market cap of $701.01 million and approximately $47.42 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Synthetix has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,764.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00036748 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00133875 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022262 BTC.

Synthetix Coin Profile

SNX is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 294,845,211 coins and its circulating supply is 236,791,351 coins. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

