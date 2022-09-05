TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) Price Hits $0.0016

TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last week, TABOO TOKEN has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. TABOO TOKEN has a total market cap of $15.54 million and $134,079.00 worth of TABOO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TABOO TOKEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002477 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001652 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00834343 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015609 BTC.
TABOO TOKEN Coin Profile
TABOO TOKEN’s total supply is 9,782,678,080 coins. TABOO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @TABOOOFFICIAL2.
Buying and Selling TABOO TOKEN
