Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,156,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,486 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.70% of Targa Resources worth $1,672,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Targa Resources by 403.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $69.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.11 and a beta of 2.43. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.09%.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.91.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $437,630.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

