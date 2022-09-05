TD Securities Cuts Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target to C$2.50

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.85 to C$2.40 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a C$3.60 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$3.16.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Marathon Gold Stock Down 0.7 %

Marathon Gold stock opened at C$1.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$350.89 million and a PE ratio of -40.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.13. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 6.50.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$35,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 396,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$555,179.30. In related news, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$35,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 396,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$555,179.30. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.37 per share, with a total value of C$39,730.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 729,012 shares in the company, valued at C$998,746.44. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $82,696.

About Marathon Gold

(Get Rating)

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.