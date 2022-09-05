TD Securities Trims Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Target Price to C$2.50

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Marathon Gold from C$3.25 to C$2.85 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.60 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDPF opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.97.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

