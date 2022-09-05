Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) Market Capitalization Tops $373,963.28

Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00004375 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Team Heretics Fan Token has a total market cap of $373,963.28 and approximately $102,814.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00837623 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015753 BTC.

Team Heretics Fan Token Profile

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics. The official website for Team Heretics Fan Token is teamheretics.com.

Team Heretics Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Team Heretics Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

