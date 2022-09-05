Tellor Hits Market Cap of $29.18 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for $17.13 or 0.00086448 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 52% against the dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $29.18 million and approximately $37.84 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,814.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00134899 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00036742 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022206 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,388,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor.

Tellor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

