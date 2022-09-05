Tellor (TRB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $19.55 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Tellor has a market cap of $30.94 million and $19.55 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for about $18.16 or 0.00092257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tellor has traded down 49.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005080 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,688.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005078 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00036219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00132321 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022349 BTC.

Tellor is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,388,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

