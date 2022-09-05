Telos (TLOS) Price Tops $0.18

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Telos coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000916 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Telos has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Telos has a market cap of $48.97 million and $1.24 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos Profile

TLOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

