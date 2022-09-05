Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.86.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMSNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 95 to CHF 86 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Temenos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 89 to CHF 74.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 100 to CHF 79 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Temenos Stock Performance

Shares of TMSNY opened at $79.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.59. Temenos has a twelve month low of $71.29 and a twelve month high of $168.58.

About Temenos

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

