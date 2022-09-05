TenUp (TUP) Price Down 4.1% This Week

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last seven days, TenUp has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. TenUp has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $94,073.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenUp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002001 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00161642 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008773 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000183 BTC.
TenUp Profile
TenUp is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 191,999,985 coins and its circulating supply is 31,524,012 coins. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io.
TenUp Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for TenUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.