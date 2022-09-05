Ternoa Reaches Market Cap of $7.65 Million (CAPS)

Ternoa (CAPS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Ternoa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ternoa has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. Ternoa has a market capitalization of $7.65 million and approximately $235,846.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002520 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001713 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00829574 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015316 BTC.
About Ternoa
Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 651,975,678 coins. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ternoa
