Terra (LUNA) Achieves Market Cap of $232.05 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $1.82 or 0.00009156 BTC on major exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $232.05 million and approximately $60.58 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007858 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012566 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.
- Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- CenterPrime (CPX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.
- Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001775 BTC.
About Terra
Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 127,475,474 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.
Buying and Selling Terra
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.