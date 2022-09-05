Terracoin Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (TRC)

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a total market cap of $326,565.59 and $91.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,748.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.92 or 0.00597114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00265083 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00016972 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terracoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

