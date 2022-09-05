Terran Coin (TRR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.63 Million

Terran Coin (TRR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Terran Coin coin can currently be bought for about $3.15 or 0.00015880 BTC on popular exchanges. Terran Coin has a total market cap of $74.51 million and approximately $6.63 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002501 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001691 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00834868 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015698 BTC.
Terran Coin Coin Profile
Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 coins. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin.
Terran Coin Coin Trading
