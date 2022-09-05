TerraUSD (UST) Price Tops $0.0641 on Exchanges

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $723.03 million and $129.58 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006821 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008808 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000628 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001086 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002729 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 11,278,951,456 coins. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

