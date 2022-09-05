Tether Price Up 0% Over Last Week (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Tether has a total market cap of $67.55 billion and approximately $44.83 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tether has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002502 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001691 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00835379 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015645 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00038063 BTC.
Tether Profile
Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 69,156,782,827 coins and its circulating supply is 67,545,704,104 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Tether Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
