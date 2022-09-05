Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $3.00

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th.

Texas Pacific Land has increased its dividend by an average of 39.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Texas Pacific Land has a dividend payout ratio of 18.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Texas Pacific Land to earn $64.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,888.01 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land has a one year low of $946.29 and a one year high of $1,899.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,690.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,492.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Texas Pacific Land

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 96 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 167.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

