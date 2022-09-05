Texas Pacific Land Co. (TPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 7th

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th.

Texas Pacific Land has raised its dividend by an average of 39.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Texas Pacific Land has a payout ratio of 18.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Texas Pacific Land to earn $64.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 5.5 %

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,888.01 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land has a fifty-two week low of $946.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,899.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,690.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,492.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,635,000 after acquiring an additional 47,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,906,000 after acquiring an additional 28,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,526,000 after acquiring an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 462.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

