Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,826,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 113,405 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.85% of Textron worth $135,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,846,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,253,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,776 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 25.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,317,000 after acquiring an additional 143,187 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra increased their price target on Textron to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen set a $86.00 price target on Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Textron Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TXT opened at $61.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.30. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.