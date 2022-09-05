The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,210 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in AES by 9,238.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in AES by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AES. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

AES Price Performance

NYSE:AES opened at $26.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. AES’s payout ratio is currently -108.62%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

