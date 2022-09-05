The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $329,901.00

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. The Crypto Prophecies has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $329,901.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Crypto Prophecies has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002499 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001675 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00837312 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015608 BTC.
About The Crypto Prophecies
The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 240,723,066 coins and its circulating supply is 107,678,439 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets.
The Crypto Prophecies Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for The Crypto Prophecies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Crypto Prophecies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.