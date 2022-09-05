The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $38,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HIG. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

HIG stock opened at $64.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.59 and a one year high of $78.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.61.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

