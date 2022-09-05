The Transfer Token (TTT) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.71 Million

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0613 or 0.00000305 BTC on major exchanges. The Transfer Token has a total market cap of $6.71 million and approximately $3,817.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Transfer Token alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00051727 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,321,486 coins. The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns.

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Transfer Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Transfer Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.