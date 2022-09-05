THEKEY (TKY) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. THEKEY has a market cap of $707,069.88 and $185,937.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000314 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

TKY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

THEKEY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

