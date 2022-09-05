TheVig (VIG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11.00

TheVig (VIG) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, TheVig has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. TheVig has a market cap of $772,961.47 and approximately $11.00 worth of TheVig was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TheVig coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheVig (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. TheVig’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,338,355 coins. TheVig’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TheVig is vigor.ai. The Reddit community for TheVig is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TheVig directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TheVig should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TheVig using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

