Thorstarter Trading Down 3.2% This Week (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One Thorstarter coin can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Thorstarter has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Thorstarter has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $37,917.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002496 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001686 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00837623 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015753 BTC.
Thorstarter Profile
Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter.
Buying and Selling Thorstarter
Receive News & Updates for Thorstarter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thorstarter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.