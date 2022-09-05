Thunder Token (TT) Price Tops $0.0079 on Top Exchanges

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $68.42 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00009524 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00214559 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000263 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol.

Thunder Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

