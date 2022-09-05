Tidal Finance Trading Down 6.6% Over Last Week (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Tidal Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tidal Finance has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Tidal Finance has a total market capitalization of $271,759.59 and $120,314.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,779.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00134860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00036757 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022246 BTC.

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

Tidal Finance (CRYPTO:TIDAL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi.

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars.

