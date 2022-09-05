Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

TLYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $57,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Tilly’s by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,561 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TLYS opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.88.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

