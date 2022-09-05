Titan Coin (TTN) Price Down 10% Over Last Week

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 50.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $71,287.68 and approximately $1.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00006043 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008881 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000643 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001094 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

