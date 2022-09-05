TitanSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $53.85 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (TITAN) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $53.85 million and approximately $6.45 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One TitanSwap coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00005115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,711.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00036632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00133429 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022323 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org.

TitanSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

