Tokemak (TOKE) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

Tokemak (TOKE) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last week, Tokemak has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Tokemak coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00006091 BTC on major exchanges. Tokemak has a total market cap of $19.65 million and approximately $163,783.00 worth of Tokemak was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tokemak Profile

Tokemak (CRYPTO:TOKE) is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2021. Tokemak’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,314,929 coins. Tokemak’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tokemak

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokemak is designed to create sustainable DeFi liquidity and capital-efficient markets through a convenient decentralized market-making protocol. Discord | Medium “

