Tokenomy Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week (TEN)

Tokenomy (TEN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last week, Tokenomy has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Tokenomy coin can currently be bought for $0.0277 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. Tokenomy has a market capitalization of $5.53 million and $3,754.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tokenomy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,780.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00036917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00134129 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022245 BTC.

Tokenomy Coin Profile

Tokenomy (CRYPTO:TEN) is a coin. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com. The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tokenomy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokenomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.