TokenSwap Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4,205.68 (TP)

TokenSwap (TP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. TokenSwap has a total market capitalization of $4,205.68 and $19,463.00 worth of TokenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TokenSwap has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One TokenSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,878.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00036432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00132542 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022134 BTC.

About TokenSwap

TokenSwap is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. TokenSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,310,000 coins. TokenSwap’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. TokenSwap’s official website is www.tokenswap.finance. TokenSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenswap.

TokenSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

