Tokes (TKS) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, Tokes has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Tokes has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokes coin can currently be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tokes alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000312 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00082567 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000208 BTC.

About Tokes

Tokes (TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.