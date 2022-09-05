Toncoin (TON) Trading Up 17.3% Over Last 7 Days

Toncoin (TON) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00008365 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $2.03 billion and $8.71 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002483 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001662 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00834924 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015571 BTC.
About Toncoin
Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.
