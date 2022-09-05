TOP Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.25 Million (TOP)

TOP (TOP) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One TOP coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TOP has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $49,222.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TOP has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,858.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00036581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00132776 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022157 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP (TOP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top.

Buying and Selling TOP

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

