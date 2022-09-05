Tornado Cash (TORN) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.55 Million

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for $8.68 or 0.00044054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $9.55 million and approximately $5.77 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash.

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

