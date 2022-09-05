Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 7th

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of TSE:TIH opened at C$101.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$104.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$109.73. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of C$93.25 and a 1 year high of C$124.25.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.09, for a total value of C$30,627.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,229 shares in the company, valued at C$19,216,298.61. In related news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.09, for a total value of C$30,627.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,229 shares in the company, valued at C$19,216,298.61. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total value of C$172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$222,525. Insiders have sold a total of 7,400 shares of company stock worth $790,378 over the last 90 days.

TIH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial lowered Toromont Industries from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toromont Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$120.44.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

