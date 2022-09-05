Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.

Toromont Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

TSE:TIH opened at C$101.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$104.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$93.25 and a 12 month high of C$124.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.32 billion and a PE ratio of 22.72.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion. Research analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TIH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC decreased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded Toromont Industries from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$127.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$120.44.

In related news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.20, for a total transaction of C$105,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,306,050.80. In other Toromont Industries news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.29, for a total value of C$418,431.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$275,735.30. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.20, for a total value of C$105,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,306,050.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $790,378.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

