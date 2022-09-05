Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Raised to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$103.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$90.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TD. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$99.28.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 1.2 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$85.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$83.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$92.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$155.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$77.27 and a 12-month high of C$109.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.