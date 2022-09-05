TOWER (TOWER) Price Hits $0.0039 on Exchanges

TOWER (TOWER) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last seven days, TOWER has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. TOWER has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $144,490.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOWER coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TOWER

TOWER is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 530,989,151 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN.

TOWER Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

